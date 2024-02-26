Monday, February 26, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Wall Street Week Ahead: Nvidia and Inflation
FeaturedHeadline NewsOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanStocks

Wall Street Week Ahead: Nvidia and Inflation

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Wall Street Nvidia’s Earnings High and Inflation Data Awaited

Last week, Wall Street witnessed record highs fueled by Nvidia’s stellar earnings report, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones reaching new peaks. However, the upcoming release of inflation data is poised to test this rally. Here’s a look at what’s in store for investors on Wall Street this week.

Record Highs and Earnings Spotlight: Nvidia’s blowout earnings report propelled stocks to record highs, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ending the week up approximately 1%. The Nasdaq Composite also saw gains, adding about 0.6%. Notably, both the S&P and Dow closed Friday at all-time highs, reflecting the market’s optimism.

Inflation Data Looms: The largest challenge facing markets in the week ahead is the release of the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, on Thursday. This data will provide insights into inflation trends, which have been a focal point for investors amid concerns about rising prices.

Inflation Concerns and Market Sentiment: Economists expect the annual “core” PCE, excluding food and energy, to have reached 2.4% in January, signaling potential inflationary pressures. A monthly increase of 0.4% would underscore growing fears that inflation may be more persistent than initially anticipated. However, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with the current sentiment indicator suggesting that markets have not yet entered a euphoric phase.

Retail Sector Earnings: As fourth-quarter earnings season winds down, attention will turn to the retail sector, with companies like Macy’s, Best Buy, and TJX set to report. These earnings reports will offer insights into consumer spending trends and the health of the retail industry amid inflation concerns.

Looking Ahead: While Wall Street continues to ride the momentum from Nvidia’s earnings, investors are bracing for the impact of inflation data and earnings reports from key retail players. The coming week will provide valuable insights into the state of the economy and the resilience of the market in the face of inflationary pressures. As investors navigate these uncertainties, a cautious yet optimistic approach may be warranted.

Weekly Calendar Wall Street

Monday

Economic data: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity, February (-27.4 previously); New home sales, January (684,000 annualized rate expected, 664,000 previously); New home sales, month-over-month, January (+3% expected, +8% previously)

Earnings: Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Freshpet (FRPT), Hims & Hers (HIMS), iRobot (IRBT), Workday (WDAY), Zoom (ZM)

Tuesday

Economic data: Conference Board Consumer Confidence, February (114.8 expected, 114.8 previously); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, 20-City Composite home price index, month-over-month, December (+0.15% previously); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite home price index, year-over-year, December (+5.4% previously)

Earnings: AutoZone (AZO), Beyond Meat (BYND), Cava (CAVA), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Devon Energy (DVN), First Solar (FSLR), Lowe’s (LOW), Macy’s (M), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Wednesday

Economic data: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ending Feb. 23 (-10.6% prior); Wholesale inventories month-over-month, January (+0.4% previously); Fourth quarter GDP, second estimate (+3.3% annualized rate expected, +3.3% previously); Fourth quarter personal consumption, second estimate (+2.7% annualized expected; +2.8% previously)

Earnings: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), AMC (AMC), Baidu (BIDU), C3.ai (AI), Icahn Enterprises (IEP), TJX Companies (TJX), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), Novavax (NVAX), Okta (OKTA), Paramount Global (PARA), Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Weight Watchers (WW)

Thursday

Economic data: Initial jobless claims, week ended Feb. 24 (201,000 previously); Personal income, month-over-month, January (+0.5% expected, +0.3% previously); Personal spending, month-over-month, January (+0.2% expected, +0.7% previously); PCE inflation, month-over-month, January (+0.3% expected, +0.2% previously); PCE inflation, year-over-year, January (+2.4% expected, +2.6% previously); “Core” PCE, month-over-month, January (+0.4% expected, +0.2% previously); “Core” PCE, year-over-year, January (+2.8% expected; +2.9% previously)

Earnings: Anheuser Busch (BUD), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Best Buy (BBY), Birkenstock (BIRK), Celsius (CELH), Dell (DELL), Fisker (FSR), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), Six Flags (SIX), SoundHound (SOUN), Zscaler (ZS)

Friday

Economic news: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, February final (51.5 previously); ISM manufacturing, February (49.2 expected, 49.1 previously); ISM prices paid, February (52.9 previously); University of Michigan consumer sentiment, February final (79.6 expected, 79.6 prior)

Earnings: FuboTV (FUBO), Plug Power (PLUG)

As Wall Street prepares for another eventful week, all eyes will be on inflation data and retail earnings reports. While the market remains buoyant following Nvidia’s earnings high, investors will closely monitor economic indicators for signs of inflationary pressures and their potential impact on market sentiment. With volatility likely to persist, prudent risk management and strategic decision-making will be key for investors navigating the dynamic landscape of Wall Street.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Knightsbridge Expansion into Hong Kong and China Amid China

Xi Successfully Delivers a China 1st Economy

Thailand Emerges as a Key Player in Electric Vehicle Production

War is a US Growth industry

China Rally Confirms Knightsbridge Outlook

Achieving and Managing Success with Dr. Peter Bablis

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Wall Street Week Ahead: Nvidia and Inflation
Knightsbridge Expansion into Hong Kong and China Amid China
Xi Successfully Delivers a China 1st Economy

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.