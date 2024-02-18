Sunday, February 18, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Featured Wall Street Week Ahead: Economic Data and Earnings Highlights
FeaturedHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularMust ReadOpinionShayne Heffernan

Wall Street Week Ahead: Economic Data and Earnings Highlights

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

As investors gear up for the week ahead, Knightsbridge offers insights into key economic indicators and earnings reports that are set to shape market sentiment. With a focus on both the U.S. and Canadian markets, here’s what to watch out for:

Monday:

  • U.S. markets will be closed for Presidents Day.
  • In Canada, attention will be on the Industrial Product Price Index and Raw Materials Price Index for January.

Tuesday:

  • In the U.S., investors will closely monitor the release of leading economic indicators for January.
  • Featured earnings include HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).
  • Canada will release the Consumer Price Index for January, providing insights into inflationary pressures.
  • Featured earnings in Canada include 5N Plus Inc., Aura Minerals Inc., B2Gold Corp., Gibson Energy Inc., and iA Financial Corporation Inc.

Wednesday:

  • The focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from the January FOMC meeting, offering insights into monetary policy decisions.
  • Featured earnings include NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS).
  • In Canada, featured earnings include Alamos Gold Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., and High Liner Foods Incorporated.

Thursday:

  • The U.S. will release weekly jobless claims, S&P flash U.S. services PMI and manufacturing PMI for February, and existing home sales for January.
  • Featured earnings include Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI).
  • In Canada, economic data includes retail trade for December and the New Housing Price Index for January.
  • Featured earnings in Canada include Altus Group Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cascades Inc., Eldorado Gold Corporation, and Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Friday:

  • Featured earnings in the U.S. include Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD), RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA), and Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR).
  • In Canada, featured earnings include CI Financial Corp., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Docebo Inc., and TransAlta Corporation.

As the markets digest economic data and earnings reports throughout the week, investors will navigate opportunities and risks guided by Knightsbridge’s expert analysis and insights. Stay tuned for updates and analysis on market movements and emerging trends.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

China and Hong Kong Set to Start New Year Strong

Knightsbridge Say Buy these 4 Stocks this Week

Helping Foreign Companies Do Business in Thailand

ETT Growth Trajectory Accelerates

Bitcoin Halving and ETFs: Catalysts for $100,000 Plus

Warren Buffett is Dumping Stocks, What is he Buying?

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Wall Street Week Ahead: Economic Data and Earnings Highlights
China and Hong Kong Set to Start New Year Strong
Knightsbridge Say Buy these 4 Stocks this Week

© 2024 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.