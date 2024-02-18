Wall Street Week Ahead: Economic Data and Earnings Highlights

As investors gear up for the week ahead, Knightsbridge offers insights into key economic indicators and earnings reports that are set to shape market sentiment. With a focus on both the U.S. and Canadian markets, here’s what to watch out for:
Monday:
- U.S. markets will be closed for Presidents Day.
- In Canada, attention will be on the Industrial Product Price Index and Raw Materials Price Index for January.
Tuesday:
- In the U.S., investors will closely monitor the release of leading economic indicators for January.
- Featured earnings include HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC), Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).
- Canada will release the Consumer Price Index for January, providing insights into inflationary pressures.
- Featured earnings in Canada include 5N Plus Inc., Aura Minerals Inc., B2Gold Corp., Gibson Energy Inc., and iA Financial Corporation Inc.
Wednesday:
- The focus shifts to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from the January FOMC meeting, offering insights into monetary policy decisions.
- Featured earnings include NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS).
- In Canada, featured earnings include Alamos Gold Inc., Bausch + Lomb Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., and High Liner Foods Incorporated.
Thursday:
- The U.S. will release weekly jobless claims, S&P flash U.S. services PMI and manufacturing PMI for February, and existing home sales for January.
- Featured earnings include Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU), Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG), and MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI).
- In Canada, economic data includes retail trade for December and the New Housing Price Index for January.
- Featured earnings in Canada include Altus Group Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cascades Inc., Eldorado Gold Corporation, and Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Friday:
- Featured earnings in the U.S. include Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD), RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA), and Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ: LAMR).
- In Canada, featured earnings include CI Financial Corp., Hudbay Minerals Inc., Docebo Inc., and TransAlta Corporation.
As the markets digest economic data and earnings reports throughout the week, investors will navigate opportunities and risks guided by Knightsbridge’s expert analysis and insights. Stay tuned for updates and analysis on market movements and emerging trends.
Shayne Heffernan