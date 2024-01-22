Monday, January 22, 2024
Wall Street This Week: Earnings and Fed’s Inflation Gauge $NFLX $TSLA $JNJ $UAL $VZ $ATT #WW3

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The stock market’s record high faces challenges in the upcoming week with a wave of corporate earnings reports and a fresh look at the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Stocks to Watch
Netflix (NFLX)
Tesla (TSLA)
Johnson and Johnson (JNJ)
United Airlines (UAL)
Verizon (VZ)
AT&T (ATT)

Economic Highlights:

  • Thursday: First reading of Q4 economic growth.
  • Friday: Release of the Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Market Overview:

  • S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed at 4,839, a new record high.
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) reached a new closing high of 37,863.
  • Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 1.7%.

Economic Growth and Consumer Sentiment:

  • Positive consumer sentiment as per University of Michigan data.
  • Analysts project Q4 GDP growth around 2%.
  • Retail sales in December exceeded expectations.
  • Unemployment benefit claims hit lowest level since September 2022.

Market Speculations:

  • Growing confidence in economic expansion.
  • Odds of a recession in the year ahead are less than 50%.

Fed’s Interest Rate Cut Speculations:

  • Investors place a 49% chance on a March interest rate cut.
  • Inflation’s downward path seen as key driver for rate cut.
  • Core PCE expected to be 3% in December.

Earnings Impact on Market Sentiment:

  • Focus on Netflix’s new advertising tier and password sharing crackdown.
  • Tesla’s margins and CEO Elon Musk’s commentary are key points of interest.
  • Tech earnings performance crucial for short-term market direction.

Earnings Snapshot:

  • Fourth quarter earnings off to a weak start with a 1.7% decline in EPS.
  • Technology and Communication Services expected to show growth in the coming weeks.

As the market navigates earnings reports and economic indicators, investors brace for potential shifts in sentiment amid a backdrop of record highs and evolving economic dynamics. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week. #StockMarket #EconomicOutlook #FedInflation #TechEarnings

Navigating Global Political Tensions and the Shifting Landscape of the U.S. Election

In the current global geopolitical landscape, political tensions are reaching a boiling point, leaving nations and international observers on edge. A complex web of diplomatic challenges, regional conflicts, and ideological clashes has set the stage for a period of uncertainty and recalibration.

International Diplomacy:

1. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain a focal point, with ongoing disputes over territorial sovereignty and geopolitical influence. The situation is complex, involving historical grievances, regional power dynamics, and global concerns about potential military escalation.

2. China-Taiwan Relations: The relationship between China and Taiwan continues to be a delicate balancing act. China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region raises questions about potential flashpoints and the impact on global trade and security.

3. Middle East Dynamics: The Middle East remains a hotspot for political and military conflicts. Ongoing issues in Syria, Yemen, and the broader Gulf region add layers of complexity to global diplomacy, with implications for energy markets and international stability.

U.S. Election Dynamics:

1. Domestic Political Landscape: The aftermath of the U.S. 2020 presidential election continues to reverberate through American politics. Divisions between political parties, coupled with debates over voting rights and electoral integrity, contribute to a tense and polarized domestic environment.

2. Global Implications: The U.S. political landscape directly influences global affairs, impacting international alliances, trade agreements, and responses to global challenges such as climate change and public health crises. Observers worldwide closely monitor U.S. policy decisions for their potential global repercussions.

3. Shifting Alliances: Changes in U.S. leadership often result in shifts in diplomatic alliances and strategic partnerships. As the United States reevaluates its international commitments, countries around the world are adjusting their geopolitical positioning, contributing to the evolving global order.

The Role of Multilateral Institutions:

1. United Nations: A lot of talking but useless, expensive, and outdated.

2. Climate Change and Public Health: Useless but also stops traffic and increases taxes.

Conclusion:

Navigating the current geopolitical landscape demands a delicate balance of diplomacy, strategic thinking, and a commitment to multilateralism. As political tensions persist and the U.S. election continues to shape global dynamics, the world watches closely, hoping for constructive dialogue, resolution of conflicts, and the pursuit of common global interests. The coming months will likely be crucial in determining the trajectory of international relations and the resolution of complex geopolitical challenges.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

