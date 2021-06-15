Virgil Abloh’s latest Louis Vuitton Cyclone #LVSunglasses

The Cyclone sunglasses are a modern take on an iconic style from Fall-Winter 2006. This bold style features an exaggerated frame with angular lines and a deep beveled front. The Monogram Flower signature, inspired by the original version, is reinterpreted with light-reflecting crystals for a glamorous finish.
Detailed Features
- 6 x 2.4 inches/15.35 x 6 cm
- Green marble effect acetate frame
- Green lenses
- Gold-color hardware
- 4 Swarovski elements on front
- Small studs on front
- Beveled joints
- Monogram Flower on front
- LV Initials on hinges
- Transmittance :14%
- UV Protection :100%
- Filter Category :3