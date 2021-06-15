19.4 C
Virgil Abloh’s latest Louis Vuitton Cyclone #LVSunglasses

By Coach Bee

The Cyclone sunglasses are a modern take on an iconic style from Fall-Winter 2006. This bold style features an exaggerated frame with angular lines and a deep beveled front. The Monogram Flower signature, inspired by the original version, is reinterpreted with light-reflecting crystals for a glamorous finish.

Detailed Features

  • 6 x 2.4 inches/15.35 x 6 cm
  • Green marble effect acetate frame
  • Green lenses
  • Gold-color hardware
  • 4 Swarovski elements on front
  • Small studs on front
  • Beveled joints
  • Monogram Flower on front
  • LV Initials on hinges
  • Transmittance :14%
  • UV Protection :100%
  • Filter Category :3
