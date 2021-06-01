Victoria’s VOBIS Incentives are Another Great Reason to Breed at Larneuk

Larneuk have delivered winners through out the Season and with 2 new stallions for 2021 that success looks set to continue.

But, apart from the obvious, the VOBIS incentives are another attraction in heading to Larneuk to breed or buy this year.

Nev and the team at Larneuk are more than happy to walk you through the VOBIS process and assist you in managing your registrations.

Super VOBIS is a world leading incentive scheme designed to reward owners and breeders who invest in Victorian bloodstock. The initiative was designed and is supported by Victorian Breeders and Racing Victoria.

Super VOBIS qualified horses are eligible to earn attractive bonuses on designated races throughout Victoria in addition to the prize money already allocated to those races.

Only Super VOBIS qualified yearlings can be upgraded to the lucrative VOBIS Gold scheme.

VOBIS Gold is an initiative of Thoroughbred Breeders Victoria. The VOBIS Gold incentive is designed to encourage and reward Victorian owners who race and invest in Victorian bred thoroughbreds.

The initiative allows owners of a Super VOBIS qualified yearlings the ability to upgrade to VOBIS Gold.

Combined the Super VOBIS and VOBIS Gold incentives offer attractive bonuses in nominated races. In addition a lucrative race series restricted to VOBIS Gold entrants present each qualified racehorse further opportunities to win greater prize money.

Thoroughbred Breeders Victoria would like to thank the State Government and Racing Victoria for their support of the Super VOBIS and VOBIS Gold programs.

VOBIS Sires is the newest addition to the Victorian owner and breeder incentive scheme, VOBIS. It aims to encourage support of Victorian-based stallions and provide investors the opportunity to share in additional racing prizemoney and bonuses.

The progeny of VOBIS Sires eligible stallions will be eligible to compete in two exclusive races on Victorian Owners and Breeders race day at Caulfield every April.

The VOBIS Sires Showdown – a $1 million dollar two-year-old race over 1200 metres.

The VOBIS Sires Guineas – a $500,000 three-year-old race over 1600 metres.

The respective stallion nominators for the VOBIS Sires Showdown will also be paid a bonus for the placegetters of the runners in the race.

LARNEUK STUD 2021 FEES

NEW: Endless Drama (Lope De Vega) – $8,800

NEW: Wandjina (Snitzel) – $8,800

Wolf Cry (Street Cry) – $6,600

Cluster (Fastnet Rock) – $6,600