USA Losing Control of the Banking Game as Sanctions Bite $BTC $USD

December 24, 2023
USA Losing Control of the Banking Game as Sanctions Bite

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The United States, wielding its economic might like a scepter, attempts to tighten its grip on the global banking sector through fresh sanctions on foreign banks aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine. But cracks are appearing in the facade. Bitcoin and alternative banking systems whisper promises of a future beyond American dominance, raising the question: are these sanctions just a last-ditch effort to maintain control?

Sanctions: A Blunt Tool in a Changing Landscape

The new executive order, brandished by President Biden himself, authorizes secondary sanctions against institutions aiding Russia’s military-industrial complex. The message is clear: choose American dollars or face exile from the world’s biggest financial playground. It’s a bold power play, one rooted in the assumption of American financial supremacy.

But this supremacy faces challenges. Russia, stung by Western sanctions, seeks solace in China’s renminbi-fueled arms. Beijing, eager to shed its economic vassalage, welcomes the embrace. European banks, though cautious, may succumb to pressure from American counterparts, further tightening the noose around Russia.

The Whispers of a New Dawn: Bitcoin and Beyond

Yet, in the shadows, murmurs of a financial revolution grow louder. Bitcoin, the digital rebel, offers an escape from centralized control. Alternative banking systems, nimble and independent, sprout like mushrooms after a rain. The future, once painted in hues of the American dollar, now shimmers with a kaleidoscope of possibilities.

Is America Facing an Endgame?

The economic impact of sanctions on Russia is undeniable. Yet, a rosy path to victory remains elusive. Experts question the effectiveness of secondary sanctions, fearing they might alienate allies and accelerate the world’s descent into a multipolar financial landscape. The Kyiv School of Economics paints a grim picture of widespread fraud undermining the price cap on Russian oil, further dimming the luster of American economic might.

Direct US assistance to Ukraine, the lifeblood of its resistance, hangs by a thread, entangled in domestic political squabbles. The specter of a weakened Ukraine, abandoned by its American patron, looms large.

Beyond the Battlefield: A Fight for the Future of Finance

The battlefield in Ukraine is not just about territorial borders; it’s about the future of the global financial order. The American eagle, once the undisputed sovereign of the skies, faces a rising tide of challengers. Bitcoin, alternative systems, and even China’s renminbi circle like vultures, waiting for the inevitable fall.

Can the United States maintain its financial hegemony through brute force and sanctions? Or is this the final act of a fading empire, desperately clinging to the vestiges of its power? Only time will tell who will rule the financial kingdom in the post-American era. But one thing is certain: the fight for control has just begun.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

