Monday, October 9, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica US Ready to Enter Israel Palestine War
AmericaFeaturedKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularOpinionPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsTerrorismWarWorld War 3

US Ready to Enter Israel Palestine War

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

The Pentagon is dispatching an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean as a sign of support for Israel during its ongoing battle with the Palestinian militants.

Gaza is a densely populated territory with over 2 million people, most of whom are Palestinians. It is located on the Mediterranean coast, bordered by Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the northeast and southwest. Gaza has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, which has severely restricted the movement of people and goods into and out of the territory.

The armada led by the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford includes five guided missile destroyers. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Sunday that Washington would also deliver ammunition and other military equipment to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli people,” Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden earlier promised to offer “all appropriate means of support” to Israel, which came under a surprise attack from Hamas and other Palestinian groups on Saturday morning.

Palestinian armed group Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and deployed its militants to infiltrate Jewish settlements near the country’s border with Gaza on Saturday morning.

Although the IDF thanked the US for its support.

The militant groups began their attack on the Jewish state by infiltrating Israel from the Gaza Strip by land, sea and air. Some 2,500 rockets were fired and multiple Israeli soldiers and civilians were killed or kidnapped.

Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and has redeployed troops toward its southern border. The Israeli government has officially declared a state of war on Sunday, invoking Article 40 of its Basic Law.

Over 700 Israelis and at least 413 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday morning, according to officials from both sides.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Bitcoin Vs Fiat

Art Break: Dive into the Baroque

The World is Already in a Wartime Economy Buy Gold and Bitcoin

Israel Declares War

Wars, Crime, Inflation is this the End of Fiat?

Israel and Hamas go to War (Live Updates)

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

US Ready to Enter Israel Palestine War
Bitcoin Vs Fiat
Art Break: Dive into the Baroque

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.