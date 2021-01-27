US Home Prices Rise at Fastest Rate in 6+ Years

#US #Housing

US single family home prices spiked in November at the fastest rate in more than 6+ yrs, driven by demand for more living space as Americans move to and stay close to home during The China Virus chaos.

Home prices spiked 9.1% in November compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday’s report on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Home Price Index. That is the largest increase since May 2014.

Low borrowing costs are contributing to rising home sales, which have sharply reduced the number of properties available.

The limited inventory of homes is pushing up home prices. Sales of existing homes rose in December and home sales for all of Y 2020 rose to the highest mark in 14 yrs.

Phoenix posted the largest price gain in November from a year earlier for the 18th month running, with a 13.8% increase. Seattle’s 12.7% gainer was the 2nd-highest, followed by San Diego at 12.3%

Home sales may slow a bit in Winter, but are expected to remain elevated. The number of people who signed contracts to purchase homes fell in November compared with October, but was at a record high for November. Contract signings are usually followed by a completed sale within 60 days.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!