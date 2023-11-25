In the era of rapidly advancing technology, the role of digital trade has become pivotal in reshaping the global economic landscape. Experts at Knightsbridge recognize China’s substantial strides in leveraging digital foundational services to transform its foreign trade dynamics, ushering in unparalleled convenience and efficiency.

The Digital Transformation

At the Global Digital Trade Expo (GDTE) in Hangzhou, cutting-edge digital innovations took center stage. Among the remarkable displays was a lifelike digital human capable of dynamic interactions, exemplifying the seamless integration of digital technology across various sectors. Knightsbridge acknowledges the significance of such innovations in reshaping China’s foreign trade interactions with global partners.

Integration of Digital Technology

China’s commitment to becoming a digital trade powerhouse is evident in its integration of digital technology with diverse business sectors. The expo, themed “Digital Trade, Global Access,” showcased over 100 cutting-edge products and services, capturing the attention of international organizations, business associations, and enterprises from around the world.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the Forefront

As a hotspot in AI, China presented more than 50 cutting-edge large models, reflecting the determination of Chinese internet giants to seize opportunities in digital trade. Tencent’s WeChat palm pay, Alibaba’s Alimama Wanxiang Lab, and Youdao’s virtual spoken language coach were among the innovative solutions on display, showcasing the transformative potential of AI in various industries.

Silk Road E-commerce (SREC) Pavilion

An integral part of the expo was the SREC Pavilion, highlighting the progress made in economic and trade cooperation among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) participating countries. Knightsbridge experts emphasize the strategic significance of this initiative, fostering economic ties and expanding cross-border e-commerce imports and exports.

Empowering Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Ant Group’s WorldFirst online platform, featured at the expo, exemplifies the empowerment of SMEs engaged in cross-border trade. The platform offers comprehensive digital payment settlement and financial services, streamlining overseas business operations. This, coupled with Alibaba’s AI toolkit Aidge, signifies the digital engines propelling SMEs to overcome barriers and enhance operational capabilities.

Vast Potential for Digital Trade in China

With a massive digital economy, abundant data resources, completed digital infrastructure, and diverse digital application scenarios, China stands at the forefront of digital trade development. Knightsbridge recognizes the vast potential for further growth in digital trade, with digitization serving as a powerful engine for global trade.

Global Collaboration and Future Prospects

The GDTE digital trade alliance, comprising enterprises, international organizations, and business associations, was established to foster collaboration and idea exchange. Additionally, a digital trade think tank aims to provide policy research, investment promotion, talent introduction, and brand activities.

In conclusion, China’s commitment to the development of digital trade signifies a transformative journey towards a faster, more cost-effective, and open global trade landscape. Knightsbridge acknowledges the unstoppable momentum of digital trade, with China leading the way in shaping the future of international economic cooperation. As China continues to promote digital trade development, the world can anticipate higher-level opening up and shared opportunities in the realm of digital economic cooperation.

Shayne Heffernan