Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Most emerging Asian share markets rose Tuesday, tracking a recovery in US equity futures following a pullback in Treasury yields
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher Tuesday, while China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the cusp of a correction as investors struggled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic. The Hang Seng ended the day up 0.81%.
Tuesday, China’s benchmark stock index and blue-chip shares slumped to 12-wk lows.
Japanese shares ended higher Tuesday as investors bought consumer goods companies and property developers on expectations that they would benefit from the economic recovery.
The Nikkei 225 Index finished +0.99% at 29,027.94. The broader TOPIX rose 1.27% at 1,917.68.
Financials helped Australian shares post gains for the 2nd session running Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%, adding to Monday’s 0.4% gainer.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% higher.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 9 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:44am EST
|167.63
|+2.05
|+1.24%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:44am EST
|344.20
|+1.85
|+0.54%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:43am EST
|1,767.74
|+8.03
|+0.46%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|29,027.94
|+284.69
|+0.99%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|28,773.23
|+232.40
|+0.81%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:42am EST
|7,000.40
|+28.80
|+0.41%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,976.12
|-19.99
|-0.67%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:50am EST
|1,550.59
|+6.83
|+0.44%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,199.65
|-48.82
|-0.78%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|8 Mar 2021
|6,766.83
|+9.91
|+0.15%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,359.29
|-62.12
|-1.82%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:59am EST
|51,025.48
|+584.41
|+1.16%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|8 Mar 2021
|1,624.78
|+12.97
|+0.80%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|8 Mar 2021
|382.15
|-4.31
|-1.12%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
