Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Most emerging Asian share markets rose Tuesday, tracking a recovery in US equity futures following a pullback in Treasury yields

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher Tuesday, while China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the cusp of a correction as investors struggled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic. The Hang Seng ended the day up 0.81%.

Tuesday, China’s benchmark stock index and blue-chip shares slumped to 12-wk lows.

Japanese shares ended higher Tuesday as investors bought consumer goods companies and property developers on expectations that they would benefit from the economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished +0.99% at 29,027.94. The broader TOPIX rose 1.27% at 1,917.68.

Financials helped Australian shares post gains for the 2nd session running Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%, adding to Monday’s 0.4% gainer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% higher.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:44am EST167.63+2.05+1.24%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:44am EST344.20+1.85+0.54%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:43am EST1,767.74+8.03+0.46%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST29,027.94+284.69+0.99%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST28,773.23+232.40+0.81%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:42am EST7,000.40+28.80+0.41%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,976.12-19.99-0.67%
.SETISET Composite Index4:50am EST1,550.59+6.83+0.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,199.65-48.82-0.78%
.PSIPSE Composite Index8 Mar 20216,766.83+9.91+0.15%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,359.29-62.12-1.82%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:59am EST51,025.48+584.41+1.16%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI8 Mar 20211,624.78+12.97+0.80%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index8 Mar 2021382.15-4.31-1.12%

