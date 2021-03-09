Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific#Australia#Japan #China#world#stocks

Most emerging Asian share markets rose Tuesday, tracking a recovery in US equity futures following a pullback in Treasury yields

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended higher Tuesday, while China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite index stood on the cusp of a correction as investors struggled with the prospect of tighter policy and a slowing economic. The Hang Seng ended the day up 0.81%.

Tuesday, China’s benchmark stock index and blue-chip shares slumped to 12-wk lows.

Japanese shares ended higher Tuesday as investors bought consumer goods companies and property developers on expectations that they would benefit from the economic recovery.

The Nikkei 225 Index finished +0.99% at 29,027.94. The broader TOPIX rose 1.27% at 1,917.68.

Financials helped Australian shares post gains for the 2nd session running Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%, adding to Monday’s 0.4% gainer.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.5% higher.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 9 March 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:44am EST 167.63 +2.05 +1.24% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:44am EST 344.20 +1.85 +0.54% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:43am EST 1,767.74 +8.03 +0.46% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 29,027.94 +284.69 +0.99% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 28,773.23 +232.40 +0.81% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:42am EST 7,000.40 +28.80 +0.41% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,976.12 -19.99 -0.67% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:50am EST 1,550.59 +6.83 +0.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,199.65 -48.82 -0.78% .PSI PSE Composite Index 8 Mar 2021 6,766.83 +9.91 +0.15% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,359.29 -62.12 -1.82% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:59am EST 51,025.48 +584.41 +1.16% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 8 Mar 2021 1,624.78 +12.97 +0.80% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 8 Mar 2021 382.15 -4.31 -1.12%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!