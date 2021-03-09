Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By on

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 9 March, as follows:

Apria Inc. (NYSE:APR) was started at Goldman Sachs with a Buy rating and a 30 target price. There is no consensus target posted as the company had a recent IPO.

Cable One Inc. (NASDAQ:CABO) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 2,100 target at Truist Securities. The consensus target is at 2,007.67

Eaton Corp. PLC (NYSE:ETN) was raised from Hold to Buy with a 160 price target at Berenberg. That compares with the consensus target at 139.67.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 130 price target at MKM Partners. The consensus target is at 166.35

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 200 price target at Guggenheim. The consensus target for the big-box retailer is at 201.69

Wall Street's Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys added by on
