Parler, known primarily for its free speech social media platform, announced an innovative marketing partnership with Jon McNaughton, America’s foremost conservative artist who is launching The Trump Legacy NFT Collection.

This historical NFT (non-fungible token) collection highlights former President Donald J. Trump in a myriad of settings that capture the essence of the Trump Presidency using symbolic imagery with serious undertones. Throughout, McNaughton conveys how the Trump legacy has and will continue to change American politics.

Parler CEO George Farmer said, “We’re thrilled to bring McNaughton’s Trump Legacy Collection to our Parler base and beyond. His acclaimed style, creative message, and digital delivery align perfectly with Parler’s goal to move squarely into Web 3 technologies and partnerships that further our commitment to freedom of expression.”

THE DETAILS

Part 1 of a series, the collection features 10,000 unique pieces of art derived from hundreds of hand-painted images, stamped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-721 tokens.

Whitelist application will be open until January 19.

Presales available to whitelist subscribers starting January 20 via https://LetsGo.Finance NFT Marketplace for the sale price of .10 ETH (Ethereum).

Any remaining tokens will be available to the public at a later date.

“The purpose of my painting is to communicate my ideas,” McNaughton said. “My art reflects who I am and doesn’t use nuance or shades of grey to make my point. I want future generations to know exactly how I felt during this time in our country’s history.”

Owning part of the premiere “McNifty” collection grants collectors’ exclusive access and opportunities as McNaughton continues to tell the story of reclaiming America’s strength and glory.

To preview select assets from the collection, visit https://McNifty.art.

About the Artist

Jon McNaughton is America’s foremost conservative artist. An outspoken critic of the left, McNaughton strives to paint images that express his ideas and beliefs. Hated and loved for his controversial work, viewers from around the globe write about the unique perspective of these paintings that seem to tap into the heart of American Patriotism.

The McNulty NFTs is a new form of McNaughton painting. Every NFT is a one-of-a-kind interpretation created by McNaughton himself.

About Parler Inc.

Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled ‘dangerous’ and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a global reach. To learn more, visit https://parler.com and follow @Parler.