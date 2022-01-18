Top 8 NFT projects to invest in 2022

Are you looking for the next NFT project to invest in?

This article has you covered.

The NFT market is relatively new, but according to research, there are 4 million assets on the NFT open sea market alone and a lot more in another marketplace like SuperRare, Rarity, etc.

Due to the recent boom, the NFT market has experienced. Many digital artists, content creators, and even not-so-go artists are mining their works as NFTs look for their big break. This recent update is what has flooded the NFT market, carving out room for a lot of shitty NFTs.

But the good news is even with the recent events there are still valuable NFTs with great utilities for you to look out for.

The NFTs in these articles have been well researched before considering them as worth following.

Here are the top 8 NFT projects to follow in no particular order, and hopefully invest in;

Hot NFT Projects

1. Decentraland

This is the first-ever 3d virtual space launched in 2017 and is living in the ethereum blockchain. It aims to create a metaverse that people from around the world can grow and regulate. Many big brands have also shown their interest in this NFT project. There are 10plots of land available in the space where users can buy and sell digital real estate with a digital currency known as Mana.

2. Crypto punk

If you have been in the NFT space for a while, you must have heard about crypto punk. This is one of the first massive NFTs that launched in 2017. These collections are living on the etherum blockchain and are still worth following 2022. Since its inception crypto punk has made a humongous sum of approximately $2B worth of transaction volume and still gave out free punks. The utility of this NFT is crazy and has a strong community of people keeping the crypto punks as their Twitter profile.

3. Cool cats

This in my opinion is an overnight success. When the creators, first dropped the NFT artwork many NFT/Crypto enthusiasts jumped on them because of how cute the designs were.

4. Bored Ape yacht club

This is another NFT with a really strong community, doing well in the NFT space. They have gone from their starting price of 0.8Eth to around 65Eth. They have also created other successful NFTs projects that have been used to incentivise their holders.

5. Doodle

This is an NFT collection of 10,000 candy-colored creations, created by a person that goes by two popular names, Burnt Toast, and Scott Martin. These Nfts have been trending on Snapchat and WhatsApp. They are currently

worth 1 Eth on opensea.

6. Mutant Ape yacht club

This is another successful NFTs creation by creators of Bored ape yacht clubs. It was released as an airdrop to its community and has received a lot of positive reviews. Somehow people are fascinated to it weird ugly ape character.

7. Refik Anadol

This is created by a Turkish artist, Refik Anadol, who is known for his immersive, digital art. Refik has proven to be valuable in the NFT space by working with Reel store to launch as an engaging virtual art in Uk and collaborating with Nasa.

8. Sandbox

This is one of the most successful Metaverse projects that was launched in 2021. It offers holders a play-to-earn game with an in-control experience by purchasing parcels of land in the sandbox to build their world and earn from the Voxel universe that lets the users create a game experience for each other.

Finally

And there you have it. The top 8 NFTs to follow this 2022 and possibly invest in. This is not 100% certain because anything could happen tomorrow, but at the time of writing this article, those are the top NFTs making waves in NFT Space right now. If you find this helpful please share with your friends and family looking for that next NFT project to follow or buy.