Top 5 NFT wallets in 2022

Whether you’re just getting started with NFT collecting or already have a sizable NFT portfolio, you’ll need to know which NFT wallets to use in 2022 to store or mint your NFT collectibles.

In this article, we’ll go through the best NFT wallets to consider, as well as their benefits and drawbacks. This will assist you in determining which one is ideal for you.

What is an NFT wallet and why is it important?

Your NFT collectible is recorded in your NFT wallet, which is an application that acts as an extension to a blockchain network.

This wallet is not the same as a physical wallet. It’s a browser extension that lets you access and tracks the NFT collectibles you’ve purchased which are stored on the blockchain network.

When you add your wallet to your NFT blockchain network and set it up. You’re given a private key that gives you access to mint, receive, transfers, and track your NFT collectibles across multiple devices from anywhere.

This key is private; do not provide it to anyone or any ostensibly NFT website and make sure that the wallet you are transferring or receiving tallies with the wallet address to avoid losing your funds.

6 NFT wallets to consider

The wallets to consider using for your NFTs includes;

Metamask

Trust wallet

Coinbase wallet

Alpha wallet

Math wallet

1. Metamask

This wallet is one of the most popular NFT/Crypto wallets. Its browser extension allows you to easily integrate your wallet with NFT commercial centers like opensea, Rarible, super rare, etc.

With metamask, you can conveniently store ETH, ERC-20, ERC-721 tokens made on the Ethereum organization.

In addition, metamask comes with a web app and mobile app which can be synchronized for convenient use.

Pros

It has a mobile and desktop-friendly interface

It has a built-in swap feature.

It provides strategies to help reduce gas fee

Offer support for alternative platforms to buy from a different blockchain

Cons

It is best suitable for ethereum

2. Trust wallet

This is another famous wallet owned by Binance smart chain, so if you’re interested in purchasing NFTs from Binance smart chain trust wallet is your best option.

Trust wallet comes in Android and iOS application and is suitable for crypto novices

Pros

It has a built-in swap feature

Mobile friendly

It includes a dApp browser to easily find NFT marketplaces to buy NFTs from

It supports multiple blockchains

Cons

It is limited to only mobile

3. Coinbase wallet

If you are familiar with the NFT space you must know about coinbase as one of the most popular crypto exchanges that offer its users a non-custodial wallet, meaning control over their crypto.

Coinbase has also expanded by launching its NFT wallet in 2021. The wallet is mobile and desktop-friendly with a built-in dApp browser to easily find marketplaces to buy NFTs

Pros

It offers a one-click cloud backup for your private keys, storing them on your cloud drive

It uses username can be used to transfer or receive NFTs instead of public address

It is Mobile and desktop friendly

Cons

It is limited to Etherum based NFTs

4. Alpha wallet

This wallet is user-friendly. Especially for beginners. It has a dApp browser like most nft wallets.

Pros

It has a built-in App browser

It has a user-friendly interface

It has native support for blockchain games and NFTs make it stand out.

Cons

Limited to mobile

Limited to only Ethereum based NFTs

5. Math wallet

Its most notable feature is that it supports multiple blockchains.

It has a web, desktop, and mobile app wallet that can be synced between platforms, as well as interfaces with several hardware wallets.

It has a web, desktop, and mobile app wallet that can be synced between platforms, as well as interfaces with several hardware wallets.

Pros

It can be used to create several addresses with Math Wallet.

It supports Multiple blockchain networks

It has dApp built-in

Cons

It suffers from bugs and crashing issues

It doesn’t have a friendly interface.

Concluding note

That concludes our list of the top 5 nft wallets to use. Now that you know them, as well as their benefits and drawbacks, you can examine them and select the one that best meets your requirements.