TOKEN2049 London 9 – 10 Nov The Premier Crypto, Web3, Metaverse Event

TOKEN2049 is the premier Crypto, Web3, Metaverse event, organized annually in London and Singapore, where founders and executives of the leading Web3 companies share their view on the market. TOKEN2049 shine a light on the global developments, while taking a unique and widening perspective on the ecosystem and its vast opportunities.

TOKEN2049 London is Europe’s premier crypto event, drawing 3,000+ participants, including hundreds of leaders and founders from across the global blockchain and crypto ecosystem.

Say hello to some of our speakers in London 🇬🇧@Micki_ShortVol is the Co-Founder and Chief of Staff at @tradeparadigm, a liquidity network for crypto derivatives traders across CeFi and DeFi. pic.twitter.com/zTz6OPxyQW — TOKEN2049 (@token2049) October 4, 2022

​Providing partners with a platform to engage with targeted audiences, TOKEN2049 provides the opportunity to meet with senior decision makers, form new strategic partnerships, promote brand awareness or launch new products on a stage viewed by top-tier media and industry leaders.

Meet some of our Event Partners in London 🇬🇧@Figment_io is one of the world's leading blockchain infrastructure providers for staking and development.



Learn more: https://t.co/SwDrS6Hic6 pic.twitter.com/6IT3Rk6BxD — TOKEN2049 (@token2049) October 4, 2022

TOKEN2049 in Singapore was a huge success and the turn-out for London looks like it will be massive.

​TOKEN2049 brings together the global crypto industry, uniting entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry insiders and global media – and creates unparalleled networking opportunities.

This is the community that will define what’s next in the space.

TOKEN2049 draws the most influential figures, projects and companies, spawning dozens of meetups, workshops, hackathons, and networking opportunities all around the two-day main event.

​Meet TOKEN2049 in London, the financial capital of the world, for a world-class experience at an unparalleled venue. Located in the heart of Greenwich Peninsula, with breathtaking views of Canary Wharf, Magazine London is set to be transformed into a vibrant landscape for industry veterans and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world.

Book Your Ticket Now