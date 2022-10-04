Home 2022 TOKEN2049 London 9 – 10 Nov The Premier Crypto, Web3, Metaverse Event

TOKEN2049 London 9 – 10 Nov The Premier Crypto, Web3, Metaverse Event

By
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
-
496
0
TOKEN2049
TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is the premier Crypto, Web3, Metaverse event, organized annually in London and Singapore, where founders and executives of the leading Web3 companies share their view on the market. TOKEN2049 shine a light on the global developments, while taking a unique and widening perspective on the ecosystem and its vast opportunities.

TOKEN2049 London is Europe’s premier crypto event, drawing 3,000+ participants, including hundreds of leaders and founders from across the global blockchain and crypto ecosystem. 

​Providing partners with a platform to engage with targeted audiences, TOKEN2049 provides the opportunity to meet with senior decision makers, form new strategic partnerships, promote brand awareness or launch new products on a stage viewed by top-tier media and industry leaders.

TOKEN2049 in Singapore was a huge success and the turn-out for London looks like it will be massive.

​TOKEN2049 brings together the global crypto industry, uniting entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry insiders and global media – and creates unparalleled networking opportunities.

This is the community that will define what’s next in the space.

TOKEN2049 draws the most influential figures, projects and companies, spawning dozens of meetups, workshops, hackathons, and networking opportunities all around the two-day main event.

​Meet TOKEN2049 in London, the financial capital of the world, for a world-class experience at an unparalleled venue. Located in the heart of Greenwich Peninsula, with breathtaking views of Canary Wharf, Magazine London is set to be transformed into a vibrant landscape for industry veterans and crypto enthusiasts from all over the world.

Book Your Ticket Now

Previous articleAbu Dhabi Finance Week 2022
Next articleCypher Capital and The Future Blockchain Summit
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
https://www.knightsbridge.law
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR