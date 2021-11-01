11 C
Todd Montesi Releasing His 2nd NFT Drop Of PN-NFTs For NFT.NYC

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
'PN IS AWESOME' PN-NFT featured for the upcoming drop on Nov. 3rd. Artist: Quentias "Magic" Bragg-Guy

Innovative comedian, and content creator for MONTIKILLAVISION PRODUCTIONS LLC, Todd Montesi (HBO) is preparing for his speaking engagement for the upcoming NFT.NYC convention in an unconventional way: By releasing his next drop of PN-NFTS during his talk. Says Montesi, “NFTS are hot right now. There’s going to be over 600 speakers this year for the NFT.NYC convention and I don’t know what better way to stand out, showcase and explain the power of NFTS then dropping some of my PN-NFTS during my scheduled talk.”

‘PN-NFTS’ is based on Todd Montesi’s PN & FRIENDS project. Due to incorporating NFTs into his show’s story structure, the once humble comedic webseries has blossomed into a full-on comedic multiverse. “NFTS has changed the game when it comes to story-telling and interaction with our fans & even pop-culture: We’re basically Seinfeld meets the Marvel Universe, and I can’t wait to show all the cool stuff we’re about to do!” Purchasers of these PN-NFTS will get a limited-edition physical trading card pack, as well as those who attend Todd Montesi’s speaking engagement.

Todd Montesi will be speaking on the topic of “NFTS, CRYPTO & COMEDY GOING FORWARD” for NFT.NYC on Wednesday November 3rd, 2021 at around 10:30AM in the world famous Edison Ballroom in Times Sq., the same time he’ll be releasing his next PN-NFT drop. They will be on sale here on https://opensea.io/collection/pn-nfts.

For more info on Todd Montesi & his projects go to: https://withkoji.com/@MONTIKILLA

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

