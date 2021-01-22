This Administration’s $1.9-T Aid/Relief/Stimulus Bill Facing Headwinds in Senate

This Administration’s $1.9-T Aid/Relief/Stimulus Bill Facing Headwinds in Senate

Mr. Biden’s proposed $1.9-T aid/relief/stimulus plan is facing challenges from Republicans in the Senate.

Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) have expressed doubt about another aid/relief/stimulus package, especially 1 with a nearly $2-T price after Congress passed a $900-M measure just a month ago.

Some criticism was expected

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.VA) said the bill will need to be edited to have a chance to pass. Senator Manchin said he prefers that checks are targeted to The People who really need financial help. Adding that the country’s infrastructure is a higher priority.

Democrats will consider input from Republicans who could help pass the bill without the demanding budget reconciliation process that would allow it to get through with only Democrat votes.

Representatives will work in committees next wk so that we are completely ready to go to the floor with a bill when the chamber returns next month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) said Thursday.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

