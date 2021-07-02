#Trump

“They know my father is thinking about running in 2024, they want to do anything they can to disqualify him.” — Donald Trump, Jr.

The Manhattan DA’s office did not elect to charge President Trump (45) or any of his children with crimes Thursday when The Trump Organization and its CFO Allen Weisselberg were charged

“You think if after going through 3.5 million pages [of Trump’s records] over four years, they found a single thing on Donald Trump. You think they’d be going after Allen Weisselberg?” Eric Trump, EVP of the firm said in an interview.

“Of course not. They’d be going after Donald Trump. And guess what? After all that time they found nothing. You know why? Because there is nothing.”

The Trump Organization is a “really, really good company,” he said. “We’re the best in the world at what we do. We run amazing golf courses and we run some of the best hotels on earth, and we run great commercial buildings.”

President Trump (45) said he has no concerns that either he or his siblings, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, who also are involved in the company, will face charges, because “we’ve always lived amazingly clean lives.”

If prosecutors could press charges against any of the Trumps, they already would have, Eric Trump said, adding “That was their end goal.”

“You know, the difference is I’m not Hunter Biden,” he said, alluding to Mr. Biden’s son and a litany of allegations made against him in recent months. “I’m not selling paintings to undisclosed people for half a million dollars apiece. I’m not doing drugs in shady hotels. I’m not going out soliciting prostitution and I’m not going out selling influence to the Ukraine and China and having lavish trips paid for while my father’s commander in chief.” Mr. Biden has denied participating in any kind of influence peddling.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office’s indictments were related to fringe benefits, something that virtually never results in criminal prosecution. Some observers believe the charges likely are an attempt to get Mr. Weisselberg, a Trump Organization employee since the early 1970s, to “flip” on the President.

“This is the same DA’s office in 2008 when you had people at some of the biggest banks in the country that were literally sorting subprime mortgages while at the same time going off and selling them to retirement plans and people all over the country,” Trump said.

“So the same people who were selling them saying what a wonderful product was on their own books were shorting them. They caused an entire collapse of our financial system. And not a single one of those people got charged. This is trillions and trillions of dollars worth of financial fraud that literally took down the US economy.”

