The Rise of Cryptocurrency Exchanges

This yr cryptocurrency exchanges have been in the headline thanks to the IPO of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), and Binance, one of the biggest and fastest-growing private exchanges.

Exchanges form a Key part of the cryptocurrency sector, much as they do in the stock market. The cryptocurrency market is generally accessed through online exchanges where traders and investors can buy or sell using deposits of fiat (paper) currency from debit or credit cards.

When the backbone ecosystem was in its infancy, purchasing bitcoin (BTC-USD) was a task. Just the truly persistent managed to transfer funds to obscure exchanges.

Today, the Top 5 crypto exchanges in order of trading volume are: Binance, Huobi Global, Coinbase, Kraken, and FTX. Each of them turns over billions of dollars in trade daily.

Exchanges in this new and relatively unregulated industry come in 2 forms: centralized exchanges (CEXs), such as Binance, where you entrust your coins and passwords to a 3rd-party company; and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) such as Pancake Swap, where there is no involvement from a central authority and users remain in full control of their private Keys and digital assets.

