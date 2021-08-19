The People are Being ‘punked’ by Their Governments

#COVID #Delta, #science #People #governments #madness #mental #illness

“The Delta variant is out of India, and is the dominate strain because of vaccinations”— Paul Ebeling.

Science has proved that the Delta variant can get past the vaccine. And that vaccines are not the savior.

The Big Q: Antibodies and therapeutic treatment are being ignored, The People are being ‘punked’ by their own government, Why?

The Big A: An Epidemic of Madness!

Mass psychosis is defined as an epidemic of madness that occurs when a large portion of society loses touch with reality and descends into delusions

The witch hunts that occurred in the Americas and Europe during the 16th and 17th Centuries, when tens of thousands of people, mostly women, were burned at the stake is a classic example of mass psychosis.

The rise of totalitarianism in the 20th Century is another

When a society descends into madness, the results are devastating. Individuals who make up the affected society become morally and spiritually inferior, unreasonable, irresponsible, emotional, erratic and unreliable.

Worst of all, a psychotic mob will engage in atrocities that any solitary individual within the group would normally never consider

The psychogenic steps that lead to madness includes a panic phase, where the individual is frightened and confused by events they cannot explain, and a phase of psychotic insight, where the individual explains their abnormal experience of the world by inventing an illogical but magical way of seeing reality that eases the panic and gives meaning to the experience

Menticide means “killing of the mind.” It is a way of controlling the masses by systematically killing the human spirit and free thought. It is a system through which the ruling elite imprints their own delusional worldview onto society. A society is primed for menticide by the intentional sowing of fear and social isolation.

Contradictory reports, nonsensical recommendations and blatant lies are deployed intentionally, as it heightens confusion. The more confused a population is, the greater the state of anxiety, which reduces society’s ability to cope with the crisis. As the ability to cope withers, the greater the chances a mass psychosis will develop.

All of this can be extremely challenging as people around you succumb to collective psychosis.

But as Thomas Paine said, “Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered, yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.”

