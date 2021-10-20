The People are Against Mandates and Passports

#mandates #passports #viruscasedemic #protests #NewNormal #hate

“The unvaccinated are the new official underclass of others the New Normals are being conditioned to hate, we see the hatred in their eyes”— Paul Ebeling

From a growing number of countries in Europe to the US, The People are taking to the streets to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and passports. In some areas of the world, violence has erupted.

A growing number of The People are done with being told what to do, and how they can do it provided they have a passport proving they have been injected with a COVID-19 gene altering shot.

Thousands of The People are taking to the streets sometimes becoming violent, with public officials countering them with heavy-handed responses.

Australia is its own story with protestors being targeted with water cannons and rubber bullets, as well as beatings with rubber batons.

In the US, where natural infection is not getting much recognition, the winches for mandates and subsequent passports to prove vaccination status are ratcheting tight. And some Americans appear to be acquiescing to authority, many are not.

Protests are happening all over America and even so the US main stream media seem to be ignoring and not covering them.

There are results of The People being heard: Several states have now enacted laws that ban certain requirements such as so-called ‘vaccine passports’ based on COVID-19 inoculation status.

Here’s where states stand on COVID-19 vaccine passports:

Alabama | Alaska | Arizona | Arkansas | California | Colorado | Connecticut | Delaware | Florida | Georgia | Hawaii | Idaho | Illinois | Indiana | Iowa | Kansas | Kentucky | Louisiana | Maine | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana | Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York | North Carolina | North Dakota | Ohio | Oklahoma | Oregon | Pennsylvania | Rhode Island | South Carolina | South Dakota | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Vermont | Virginia | Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming

Have a healthy, prosperous day, Keep the Faith!