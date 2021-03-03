The Most Luxurious Hotel in Sicily

The Most Luxurious Hotel in Sicily

BELMOND GRAND HOTEL TIMEO, SICILY

Follow in the footsteps of Audrey Hepburn and Sophia Loren and experience the glamour, romance, and luxe way of life at Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo.

Located beside an ancient Greek theater, it was the 1st hotel to be built in the city of Taormina.

Its 71 guest rooms are decorated in exquisite Italian baroque, and most boast amazing views of the Sea and Mount Etna.

Stroll through town to shop for ceramics and visit local artisans, then visit the hotel’s wellness center, set within the verdant park, for a spa treatment made with local flowers and fruit essences.

Dinner on the terrace overlooking majestic Mount Etna features tantalizing and Michelin-Star awarded Sicilian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Enjoy your travels when the world opens up, Keep the Faith!

