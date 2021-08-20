The Memes: Lots of Buying Happening

#meme #stocks

$AMC $HOOD $NAKD $SENS

“Friday’s trading is recovering the value lost over the past wk’s down action” — Paul Ebeling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down about 1.5% in the Noon hr Friday, investors see this as a buying opportunity. According to Fidelity’s orders page, 72% of customers were buying shares.

The stock that traded down the most Friday is Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). Shares traded down about 18% from the wkly high marked Wednesday afternoon. Fidelity reported that buy orders comprise 53% of customers’ trade orders.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded up more than 11% in the Noon hr on no news. Because the share price is below 1.00, the stock is not particularly attractive to short sellers. Less than 5% of the company’s float is short.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS): The medical diagnostics and research firm scored coverage with a Buy rating and a 6 price target Thursday, driving the shares to an intra-day high well above the closing price. If morning gains hold, Senseonics would close Friday with all Thursday’s losses back on the leger.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!