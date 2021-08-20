27.1 C
Investments

The Memes: Lots of Buying Happening

By Paul Ebeling

#meme #stocks

$AMC $HOOD $NAKD $SENS

Friday’s trading is recovering the value lost over the past wk’s down action” — Paul Ebeling 

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) traded down about 1.5% in the Noon hr Friday, investors see this as a buying opportunity. According to Fidelity’s orders page, 72% of customers were buying shares.

The stock that traded down the most Friday is Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD). Shares traded down about 18% from the wkly high marked Wednesday afternoon. Fidelity reported that buy orders comprise 53% of customers’ trade orders.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded up more than 11% in the Noon hr on no news. Because the share price is below 1.00, the stock is not particularly attractive to short sellers. Less than 5% of the company’s float is short.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS): The medical diagnostics and research firm scored coverage with a Buy rating and a 6 price target Thursday, driving the shares to an intra-day high well above the closing price. If morning gains hold, Senseonics would close Friday with all Thursday’s losses back on the leger.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Previous articleDeFi Has Attracted Big Money Players
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

