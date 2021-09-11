The Maybourne Hotel, Sophisticated Luxury Comes to Beverly Hills

#luxury #Maybourne #hotel

The Maybourne is the 1st US property by the Maybourne Hotel Group, known for being the HQ to high society’s cocktail-loving creative set dubbed “The Bright Young Things” at Claridge’s, Mayfair in the 1920s.

100yrs later The Connaught, Mayfair garnered the award of World’s 50 Best Bar in Y 2020, and now the group has expanded to Beverly Hills and opened a cigar and whiskey bar on the ground floor, plus a rooftop dining outpost called Ysabel is to come later this, as each floor is totally revamped in luxury.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills shines luxury inside and out at 1 of the city’s most exclusive addresses in the Golden Triangle.

Guests receive a warm welcome at the front door, and luxury white glove service inside combine with the energy of Beverly Hills. Guests and visitors enjoy culinary creativity and contemporary comfort.

Note: Maybourne Hotel Group owns and manages the world’s most luxurious and sumptuous hotels including Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley in London.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!