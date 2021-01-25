‘The Marksman’ Toped Weekend Box Office with Only $2-M

#boxoffice #movies

The Liam Neeson action thriller The Marksman held the Top spot at the domestic box office in its 2nd frame with an estimated $2-M.

There were no new wide releases at the weekend.

Most Hollywood studios continue to delay their high-profile titles due to theater closures in the Top 10 moviegoing markets.

Smaller markets have reopened this month, but few people are going to the movies. YTD ticket sales are running about 96% behind last year, according to Comscore.

The Marksman directed by Robert Lorenz has earned just $6.1-M in its 1st 10 days. Open Road is handling the film domestically.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: The New Age finished the frame in 2nd place.

The family animated film grossed $1.9-M in its 9th weekend for a domestic take of $41.8-M and $139.8-M globally.

Wonder Woman 1984 came 3rd in its 5th weekend with $1.6-M for a domestic tally of $37.7-M. Internationally it has grossed $110.3-M for a worldwide haul of $148-M

At the international box office

Disney’s Soul posted strong openings in NKorea and in Russia. The Pixar title has now grossed $71.2-M at the foreign box office from 13 markets.

