The List of Big ‘Short Squeeze’ Opportunities

By Paul Ebeling

#short #squeeze #stocks

$SPCE $AMCX $WKHS $PETS $WOOF

The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE, which more than 2Xd wks and was 27.82% sold short on 11 June. The company’s shares have soared since the successful test of its manned shuttle on 23 May, which a Wall Street analyst called a “major milestone.” The company expects to begin testing for commercial passenger flights next yr.

Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS, is the most heavily shorted stock on the list, with 40.32% short interest, and its shares have nearly 2X’d in 4 wks. The EV maker produced 38 of its C-Series trucks during Q-1 and delivered 6 to customers.

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX ranks 4th on the list, with a 32% gainer in 4 wks and 25.58% short interest. As readers have pointed out.

This is a different company from the “AMC” we that has been 1 of the most heavily covered meme stocks: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, +15.38%, which along with GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY,  was among 8 meme stocks we profiled last wk.

COMPANYTICKER% SHORTPRICE CHANGE – 4 WKSMARKET CAP. ($MIL)DOLLARS SHORT ($MIL)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.SPCE27.82%117%$8,449$2,351

Workhorse Group Inc.WKHS40.32%92%$1,914$772

Lemonade Inc.LMND29.41%53%$6,520$1,918

AMC Networks Inc. Class AAMCX25.58%32%$1,997$511Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

BBBY32.25%27%$3,403$1,097

CarParts.com Inc.PRTS25.11%22%$895$225

GEO Group Inc.GEO35.80%19%$900$322

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.ESPR32.40%15%$743$241

PetMed Express Inc.PETS32.70%15%$665$217

Lannett Co. Inc.LCI28.14%15%$217$61

B&G Foods Inc.BGS25.33%10%$2,136$541

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.TR25.53%8%$1,388$354

Albertsons Companies Inc. Class AACI28.60%6%$9,517$2,722

Fulgent Genetics Inc.FLGT30.27%5%$2,145$649

Invacare Corp.IVC26.59%1%$289$77CEL-SCI Corp.CVM25.71%-1%$945$243

Clovis Oncology Inc.CLVS30.24%-2%$604$183

Gogo Inc.GOGO31.37%-3%$1,270$398

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. Class AWOOF25.75%-3%$5,390$1,388

Ontrak Inc.OTRK33.32%-4%$547$182

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

