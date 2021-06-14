The List of Big ‘Short Squeeze’ Opportunities

The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE, which more than 2Xd wks and was 27.82% sold short on 11 June. The company’s shares have soared since the successful test of its manned shuttle on 23 May, which a Wall Street analyst called a “major milestone.” The company expects to begin testing for commercial passenger flights next yr.
Workhorse Group Inc. WKHS, is the most heavily shorted stock on the list, with 40.32% short interest, and its shares have nearly 2X’d in 4 wks. The EV maker produced 38 of its C-Series trucks during Q-1 and delivered 6 to customers.
AMC Networks Inc. AMCX ranks 4th on the list, with a 32% gainer in 4 wks and 25.58% short interest. As readers have pointed out.
This is a different company from the “AMC” we that has been 1 of the most heavily covered meme stocks: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, +15.38%, which along with GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY, was among 8 meme stocks we profiled last wk.
COMPANYTICKER% SHORTPRICE CHANGE – 4 WKSMARKET CAP. ($MIL)DOLLARS SHORT ($MIL)
Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.SPCE27.82%117%$8,449$2,351
Workhorse Group Inc.WKHS40.32%92%$1,914$772
Lemonade Inc.LMND29.41%53%$6,520$1,918
AMC Networks Inc. Class AAMCX25.58%32%$1,997$511Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
BBBY32.25%27%$3,403$1,097
CarParts.com Inc.PRTS25.11%22%$895$225
GEO Group Inc.GEO35.80%19%$900$322
Esperion Therapeutics Inc.ESPR32.40%15%$743$241
PetMed Express Inc.PETS32.70%15%$665$217
Lannett Co. Inc.LCI28.14%15%$217$61
B&G Foods Inc.BGS25.33%10%$2,136$541
Tootsie Roll Industries Inc.TR25.53%8%$1,388$354
Albertsons Companies Inc. Class AACI28.60%6%$9,517$2,722
Fulgent Genetics Inc.FLGT30.27%5%$2,145$649
Invacare Corp.IVC26.59%1%$289$77CEL-SCI Corp.CVM25.71%-1%$945$243
Clovis Oncology Inc.CLVS30.24%-2%$604$183
Gogo Inc.GOGO31.37%-3%$1,270$398
Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. Class AWOOF25.75%-3%$5,390$1,388
Ontrak Inc.OTRK33.32%-4%$547$182
