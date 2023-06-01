The Incredible Works of George Stubbs

George Stubbs was an English painter and anatomist who is best known for his paintings of horses. He was born in Liverpool in 1724 and died in London in 1806.

Many famous people have owned George Stubbs paintings, including:

The British royal family: The Royal Collection owns 16 paintings by Stubbs, including “Whistlejacket” and “The Horse Attacked by a Lion.”

The National Gallery, London: The National Gallery owns 11 paintings by Stubbs, including "Mares and Foals in a River Landscape" and "Cheetah with Two Indian Servants and a Stag."

The Tate Gallery, London: The Tate Gallery owns 5 paintings by Stubbs, including "Portrait of a Greyhound" and "Portrait of a Lioness."

The Walker Art Gallery, Liverpool: The Walker Art Gallery owns 4 paintings by Stubbs, including "A Lion Attacking a Horse" and "A Racehorse, Going Downhill."

The Yale Center for British Art, New Haven, Connecticut: The Yale Center for British Art owns 3 paintings by Stubbs, including "Portrait of a Brown Gelding" and "Portrait of a Large Dog."

Whistlejacket (1762): This painting is one of Stubbs’s most famous works. It depicts a racehorse named Whistlejacket in full gallop. The painting is known for its realism and its depiction of the horse’s movement.

Horse Attacked by a Lion (1762-63): This painting is a dramatic depiction of a lion attacking a horse. It is one of Stubbs’s most famous works, and it is considered to be one of the most important paintings of animals in the world.

Cheetah with Two Indian Servants and a Stag (1765): This painting is a rare example of Stubbs painting a wild animal. It depicts a cheetah with two Indian servants and a stag. The painting is known for its realism and its depiction of the cheetah’s movement.

Mares and Foals in a River Landscape (1763-68): This painting is a beautiful depiction of a herd of mares and foals in a river landscape. The painting is known for its realism and its depiction of the horses’ movement and expression.

In addition to these famous owners, many other people have owned George Stubbs paintings. His work is highly prized by collectors, and his paintings often sell for millions of dollars at auction.

Stubbs was self-taught as an artist. He began his career by painting portraits, but he soon became interested in painting animals. In 1756, he rented a farmhouse in Lincolnshire and spent 18 months dissecting horses. He later published his findings in a book called “The Anatomy of the Horse” (1766).

Stubbs’s paintings of horses are known for their realism and accuracy. He often used his knowledge of anatomy to create paintings that showed the muscles and bones of the horse in great detail. He also paid close attention to the horse’s movement and expression.

In addition to painting horses, Stubbs also painted other animals, such as dogs, lions, and kangaroos. He also painted landscapes and portraits.

Stubbs’s paintings were popular with wealthy patrons, and he was commissioned to paint many portraits of racehorses and their owners. His work is now considered to be among the most important works of animal art in the world.

Stubbs was a talented artist who made significant contributions to the field of animal art. His paintings are known for their realism, accuracy, and beauty. He is considered to be one of the most important animal painters in history.