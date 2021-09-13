#world #governance

“If you do not know what The Great Reset is, it is time to learn because planned events for a great reset of how the world is run are taking place now“– Paul Ebeling

The International Institute for Sustainable Development’s (IISD) explains: The Great Reset represents a commitment of its members to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.

While this sounds innocuous, the plans are to use the elements of the current VirusCasedemic to create a major upheaval in life as we know it, and the life we will be forced to submit to by Y 2030 if The Great Reset happens.

The Great Reset is planned in steps, and before you decide it could never happen there are 3 Key events happening now that are helping the plan to grow.

The 1st event is the $1,000-a-month guaranteed income that California recently passed.

The 2nd event is the government takeover of the way housing is run; the CDC’s moratorium on collection of rent is the prime example of how an unelected governmental body can use excuses like a pandemic to take control of private citizens’ rights to run a business, in this case of landlords who rent dwellings as a means of income.

The 3rd event is connected to the moratorium, which is the fact the affordable housing market has become so unaffordable that government entities are buying up properties themselves paving the way for one of The Great Reset’s goals of government owning all rental properties by Y 2030.

For more information on The Great Reset, its goals are no secret. You can visit the World Economic Forum’s website and read them all yourself.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!