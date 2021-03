The Fresh Market Holdings IPO

The Fresh Market Holdings, Inc., parent company of The Fresh Market, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Fresh Market expects to use the proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

When it comes to food, fresh is best. The Fresh Market operates about 160 full-service upscale specialty grocery stores in over 20 US states, from Florida to New York. As the name suggests, the chain specializes in perishable goods, including fruits and vegetables, meat, and seafood. The initial 14,000-square-foot store differentiated itself from conventional supermarkets with a farmer’s market atmosphere. Founded by husband-and-wife team Ray and Beverly Berry, who opened their first store in 1982, The Fresh Market was acquired by Apollo Global Management in 2016.

