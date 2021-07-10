The Financial System has been Disrupted and is Being Recreated

#blockchain #consumers #investors #stocks #cryptocurrencies #defi

Invented Y 2008, the blockchain technology has depicted the change that it can bring in different business areas. The technology, even in its infancy, has disrupted different industries and sectors.

Various features of Blockchain such as decentralization, immutability, and transparency make it appealing for business sectors and domains all across the world.

A Key industry that is leading the way in exploring the potential of blockchain is the banking and finance industry.

In this new generation of consumers, trends and tech, cryptocurrency, blockchain and NFT-focused companies are emerging to provide solutions.

“E-Trade (ETFC) has 5-M, Charles Schwab (SCHB) has 32-M users, and Coinbase (COIN) has 56-M verified users

What this tells us is not only are people interested in trading cryptocurrencies, but the consumer set is a new generation of people, a new generation of consumers, a new generation of tech, and a new generation of solutions that are being worked on.

We are in the early stages of all of this, and the potential for blockchain will really redefine business and the way we do business.

One of the biggest trends in the financial space right now is de-fi, or decentralized finance, which has the potential to disrupt and recreate the financial system.

There are projects focused on lending led by companies like BlockFi, Compound and Ava. And, there are asset management companies that are only focused on crypto or supporting crypto, whether through funds or mining themselves, but also by providing the backbone infrastructure for the coming future of finance.

Also we are seeing the new evolution of decentralized exchanges from companies like Uniswap, which functions as a secondary market without the middlemen: the market markers, the clearinghouses, the custodians or the financial institutions.

We believe this recreation will lower costs and increase efficiency is extremely attractive and must be paid attention to.

Plus, there are happenings in the NFT space with digital art, etc. and whether or not they stay in the same form, the technology coming out of NFTs allows real-world assets to be transformed into crypto-compatible assets.

We are looking at a system that is decentralized that is secure but can now be verified in a decentralized way without the need for any central intermediaries, which which over the yrs have proven inefficient and costly.

Have a positive weekend, Keep the Faith!