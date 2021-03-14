The Family Trump Decamps to Florida

#Trump, #family #Florida

Donald Trump Jr. and companion Kimberly Guilfoyle flee New York’s Hamptons for Florida after selling their Bridgehampton mansion for $8.14-M in an off-market transaction.

Mr. Trump Jr. and Ms. Guilfoyle who are now at Mar-a-Lago will permanently join his father and sister the move to southeast Florida.

Mr. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have have not yet bought another home.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner bought a $30-M spot on ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, while Tiffany Trump was reportedly looking at settling into a place on South Beach in Miami.

President Trump made a public appearance there Friday, teasing daughter-in-law Lara Trump for a potential North Carolina Senate run in Y 2022.

Laura, the wife son Eric Trump will be running to fill the seat of retiring Senator Richard Burr (R-NC)., who was among the Republicans voted to impeach the President on the 2nd failed trial for incitement of an insurrection 6 January

