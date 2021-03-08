The DOGE Report

Doge to $1, most likely yes.

After only three days accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is predicting the price of the token will eventually hit $1.

“If we sell another 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavs merch, Dogecoin will definitely hit $1,” said the Dallas Mavericks owner.

The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!!🚀🚀🚀 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021

The Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, remains hot on Twitter.

Much of the new allegations from the Feds are about my "coin of the day". For a few days in 2017 I chose coins I believed had value.



One of them was Doge – now being touted years later by Elon Musk. The coin has increased well over 1000% since I chose it.



Not a pump and dump. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) March 7, 2021

Doge spelled backwards is Egod — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2021

To all you people getting all excitable about #Doge. Relax. It's Fantasy Sports for Crypto. It's fun to play with. The communities that have been built around it are fun. Like Sports, Fantasy or Otherwise, some people go overboard. It Happens. Be Young. Have Fun #DogecoinRise — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 5, 2021

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system that is instant, fun, and free from traditional banking fees. Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme as its logo and namesake.

Dogecoin is based on the Luckycoin protocol, itself built on Litecoin, and can be “mined” in the same way as many other digital currencies. While the supply of most popular cryptocurrencies is limited (a mechanism designed to simulate scarcity and safeguard against inflation), the supply of Dogecoin is effectively limitless.