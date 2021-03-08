The DOGE Report

The DOGE Report

Doge to $1, most likely yes.

After only three days accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) as a form of payment, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is predicting the price of the token will eventually hit $1. 

“If we sell another 6,556,000,000 DOGE worth of Mavs merch, Dogecoin will definitely hit $1,” said the Dallas Mavericks owner.

The Shiba Inu-represented cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, remains hot on Twitter.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system that is instant, fun, and free from traditional banking fees. Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme as its logo and namesake.

Dogecoin is based on the Luckycoin protocol, itself built on Litecoin, and can be “mined” in the same way as many other digital currencies. While the supply of most popular cryptocurrencies is limited (a mechanism designed to simulate scarcity and safeguard against inflation), the supply of Dogecoin is effectively limitless.

