The Dawn of the Commodities & Hard Assets Bull Run

The global financial landscape is witnessing a significant shift as investors increasingly turn their attention towards commodities and hard assets. This growing interest is indicative of a new era, one marked by a commodities and hard assets bull run. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this trend and shed light on the factors that suggest we are at the beginning of an exciting phase for these markets.

The commodities to equity chart might be the single most important chart of this decade. Looking at the chart, the ratio has been on a steep decline since the previous financial crisis of 08/09 and has been well below the historical average in recent years. This suggests that we are entering a new era characterized by commodities strengthening and a new cycle developing.

To understand why we might be at the beginning of a shift in momentum to the upside, we can begin to notice how cheap tangible assets have been compared to financial assets. On top of that, we have had 30 years of declining interest rates which translated into declining cost of capital rates. The effect of this capital environment over the last few decades resulted in inflated prices of financial assets. This can easily be extrapolated from the stock market as prices being much higher than fundamentals and therefore investors have been underallocated in tangible assets for quite some time.

This chart is simply showcasing that we are moving into a new era where tangible assets and commodities, and also commodity businesses in that regard, will receive a larger allocation in investor portfolios.

KXCO follows the thesis that Bitcoin the asset should have an allocation in every portfolio for multiple reasons pertaining to the fundamentals. We at KXCO provide guidence and clarity to our clients on these fundamentals and assist investors in optimzing their portfolio positions for the new environment we find ourselves in.