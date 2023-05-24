Dr. Peter Bablis the Integrative Medicine Man

Dr. Peter Bablis is a chiropractor and integrative medicine practitioner with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of Universal Health, a clinic in Sydney that specializes in holistic health care. Dr. Bablis is a graduate of Macquarie University and has a PhD in Chiropractic. He is also a certified acupuncturist, naturopath, and homeopath.

Dr. Bablis believes that the body is a self-healing system and that the best way to achieve health is to support the body’s natural healing abilities. He uses a variety of complementary and alternative medicine techniques, including chiropractic, acupuncture, naturopathy, homeopathy, and nutritional therapy.

Dr. Bablis has helped thousands of people improve their health and well-being. He is a passionate advocate for natural health and is committed to providing his patients with the highest quality care.

Here are some of the conditions that Dr. Bablis treats:

Back pain

Neck pain

Headaches

Migraines

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Sciatica

Fibromyalgia

Arthritis

Asthma

Allergies

Indigestion

Constipation

Irritable bowel syndrome

Depression

Anxiety

Insomnia

Stress

Weight loss

Sports injuries

Dr. Bablis is a member of the following professional organizations:

Australian Chiropractic Association

Australian Acupuncture Association

Australian Naturopathic Association

Australian Homeopathic Association

International Society of Neuro-Emotional Technique

Dr. Bablis is a highly respected and experienced practitioner of complementary and alternative medicine. He is committed to providing his patients with the highest quality care and has helped thousands of people improve their health and well-being.

If you are looking for a natural approach to healing, Dr. Peter Bablis is a great option. He is a compassionate and knowledgeable practitioner who will work with you to create a personalized treatment plan that meets your individual needs.