Dr. Peter Bablis the Integrative Medicine Man

Dr. Peter Bablis is a chiropractor and integrative medicine practitioner with over 30 years of experience. He is the founder of Universal Health, a clinic in Sydney that specializes in holistic health care. Dr. Bablis is a graduate of Macquarie University and has a PhD in Chiropractic. He is also a certified acupuncturist, naturopath, and homeopath.
Dr. Bablis believes that the body is a self-healing system and that the best way to achieve health is to support the body’s natural healing abilities. He uses a variety of complementary and alternative medicine techniques, including chiropractic, acupuncture, naturopathy, homeopathy, and nutritional therapy.
Dr. Bablis has helped thousands of people improve their health and well-being. He is a passionate advocate for natural health and is committed to providing his patients with the highest quality care.
Here are some of the conditions that Dr. Bablis treats:
- Back pain
- Neck pain
- Headaches
- Migraines
- Carpal tunnel syndrome
- Sciatica
- Fibromyalgia
- Arthritis
- Asthma
- Allergies
- Indigestion
- Constipation
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Insomnia
- Stress
- Weight loss
- Sports injuries
Dr. Bablis is a member of the following professional organizations:
- Australian Chiropractic Association
- Australian Acupuncture Association
- Australian Naturopathic Association
- Australian Homeopathic Association
- International Society of Neuro-Emotional Technique
Dr. Bablis is a highly respected and experienced practitioner of complementary and alternative medicine. He is committed to providing his patients with the highest quality care and has helped thousands of people improve their health and well-being.
If you are looking for a natural approach to healing, Dr. Peter Bablis is a great option. He is a compassionate and knowledgeable practitioner who will work with you to create a personalized treatment plan that meets your individual needs.