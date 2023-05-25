Trisara Strengthens Meaningful Ties with Special Summer Rates on Residences

Trisara, one of Thailand’s finest resorts, is offering families and groups of friends the opportunity to bond in style this summer courtesy of special rates on its signature residences.

Trisara is adding sparkle to deals on the showstopping units, all of which feature a private chef and butler.

A hideaway in Phuket’s unspoiled northwestern corner, Trisara (which translates from Sanskrit to ‘the garden in the third heaven’) is regarded as one of the most desirable addresses on the paradise Thai island. With each of its luxury suites and villas featuring a pool as well as widescreen ocean views, total privacy is both achievable and desirable.

Perched directly over the property’s private bay, Trisara’s collection of residences — which range in size from two-bed units to multi-bedroom configurations—rank among the most spectacular in Thailand.

Expansive suites, sea-facing verandahs, and extensive swimming pools are prominent in the residences’ blend of indoor and outdoor spaces that lend themselves to intimate gatherings.

Each residential villa is cared for by a dedicated maid and chef who prepare home-cooked Thai and Western dishes on demand and by request.

Its signature two-bedroom villas, for example, which offer exclusive access to an 18-metre infinity pool, are available for a nightly rate starting at $2900++. The price includes breakfast and a return airport transfer from Phuket International Airport.

The largest of the residences is Villa Sawan, an eight-bedroom “resort within a resort”. Home to ocean-facing views, lush gardens, and use of a cove with a private beach at the foot of the property, Villa Sawan is the ultimate exclusive escape. Take a dip in the Andaman Sea or unwind by swimming laps in the 25-metre swimming pool. Staff are available and on-call throughout the stay. The villa also features a home cinema, a well-equipped gym, and spa facilities. The villa also provides an abundance of space, which is perfect for private gatherings, particularly around the main private swimming pool and in the outside lounge and dining areas. It is available during the summer season for a nightly rate starting at $8000++.

With privacy guaranteed, the residences are perfect for celebrations with extended family or with groups of friends. Indeed, they offer prime opportunities for bringing people together in an era where the distance between loved ones has been both pointed and poignant.

“The pandemic has enhanced our appreciation of spending quality time with loved ones,” says Kittisak “Kitt” Pattamasaevi, the CEO of Montara Hospitality Group, the owners of Trisara. “There’s also been a heightened awareness of the wonder of nature and how important it is to our collective wellbeing.”

“Keeping those factors in mind, our residences allow larger groups to connect in unique residences with harmony with nature, allowing for a sense of reconnection, privacy, and the ultimate in luxury relaxation.”