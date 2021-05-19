#CDC #masks



“Americans may never be able to trust the CDC again after it agency mismanaged, lied, and bent to politics of the VirusCasedemic” — Paul Ebeling

As we have all seen, no other government agency has accelerated its own demise in the last yr faster than the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The agency filled with scientists, doctors and virologists, yet instead of rising to the occasion of a global pandemic, the bureaucracy shattered its reputation and credibility beyond repair.

As Americans, with the world looking on, have learned more about the novel coronavirus and its risks over the course of the last yr, they looked to the CDC for expert guidance. The agency responded by only confusing Americans, issuing guidance that not only contradicted their own guidelines but also what they claim to represent: Science.

The warning signs of the CDC’s incompetency began at the onset of the VirusCasedemic in March 2020.

We all should have known the experts did not put the science first in advising Americans on how to live their lives when we learned they instructed us not to wear face coverings, not based on scientific evidence, but out of fear of mask shortages.

Remember this? “If you are NOT sick, you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask),” the CDC said, citing the “short supply.”

This guidance set aside what we knew then, that you can contract COVID-19 without realizing it, even carry it while asymptomatic. M

Many studies published in January, February, and March documented asymptomatic transmission, but they ignored those, putting vulnerable individuals at risk. It was not until April that the agency reversed course and began encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

Last wk the CDC finally announced what they should have been saying for the last 3 months: If you are vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask, social distance, or continue living your life in fear of COVID-19. Perhaps that was a political move on behalf of the embattled Mr. Biden and his failing administration.

Hang on, here is another example: Less than a wk before issuing last Thursday’s guidance that lifts mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated individuals, the CDC issued guidance for children’s Summer camps. Even though children are at significantly lower risk and every adult at camp will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, the CDC says “all people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times.” That is all adults, staff, and campers over the age of 2.

The list of confusing and misinformation long.

Yes, there is good and important work being done by the actual scientists and experts at the CDC, so it is a shame, and to the detriment of our entire country, that their work will be completely overshadowed by how those at the Top mismanaged, lied, and bent to politics of this moment.

Director Rochelle Walensky, and the officials below her as well as those who preceded her in Y 2020, destroyed the credibility of the entire organization, giving Americans no reason to trust any of their baseless guidance ever again.

And There is this: The CDC relaxed their mask mandate for vaccinated people both indoors and outdoors last wk. But for some Americans, masks have provided a sense of security that they do not want to give up, as mask gives them a sense of security.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!