Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Texas Lifting Mask Mandates Across the State

By Paul Ebeling

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday ordered all government entities in the state, including school districts, to lift mask mandates by wk’s end, though existing guidelines for face-coverings in schools may remain in effect through 4 June.

Governor Abbott’s executive order puts Texas at odds with the latest guidance from the UCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that students in schools across the United States wear masks for the Y 2020-2021 academic year because not all will be inoculated against the coronavirus.

The Governor said Texas is making strides against the COVID-19 VirusCasedemic through vaccinations, antibody therapeutics and voluntary health-safety practices “utilized by Texans in our communities,” leaving government mask requirements no longer necessary.

We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up,” he said in a statement announcing the executive order.

