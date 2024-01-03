The BRICS Shake-Up: New Members, New Realities for Markets and Your Portfolio

The world order just shifted on its axis. On January 1st, 2024, the BRICS bloc exploded from its original five members (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to a formidable ten, welcoming Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, and Ethiopia. This historic expansion ripples through the global landscape, promising significant impacts on markets, currencies, and the very notion of economic power.
Dollars on Ice? A Potential Shift in Currency Dominance:
The implications for forex markets are particularly intriguing. The enlarged BRICS presents a united front against the traditional dominance of the US dollar. With their vast natural resources, diversifying economies, and growing regional influence, these new members hold the potential to reduce reliance on the dollar, both in trade and international reserves.
But the story doesn’t end with currency markets. The expanded BRICS signifies a broader power shift, with the world moving towards a multipolar system. This transition offers exciting possibilities for trade, development, and cultural exchange.
