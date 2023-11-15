The BR 2100 World’s Fastest Hypercar

At the heart of this hypercar’s unprecedented performance is the groundbreaking technology developed by the Automotive division of Smart Auto Labs. This cutting-edge technology provides a distinct advantage by dramatically reducing drag coefficient, enabling the hypercar to secure its rightful place as the fastest ever constructed.
The results are undeniable: with the highest top speed in its hypercar class, the Smart Auto Labs hypercar shatters the limits of speed and acceleration, achieving an astounding 0-60 mph in a mere 1.4 seconds. It is a testament to the pinnacle of engineering and innovation that redefines what is possible in the realm of automotive performance.
Key Features
Discover the remarkable features that set the BR 2100 Hypercar apart from the rest and make it the pinnacle of automotive engineering and innovation.
Fastest 0-60 Time
With an astonishing 0–60 mph time of just 1.4 seconds, the BR 2100 delivers an unparalleled acceleration experience, setting a new standard in speed.
900 Volts/Amps
Powered by an advanced electrical system running at 900 volts, the BR 2100 hypercar maximizes energy efficiency and performance, allowing for extended range and quick acceleration.
Smart Auto Lab Technology
The BR 2100 incorporates Smart Auto Labs’ state-of-the-art technology, which optimizes aerodynamics and minimizes drag coefficient, contributing to its record-breaking speed.
2146 Horsepower
With a staggering 2146 horsepower at its disposal, the BR 2100 unleashes an incredible level of power, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience like no other.
Four Independent Electric Motors:
Equipped with four independent electric motors, each wheel is individually powered and controlled, delivering exceptional handling, stability, and precision in every turn.
Limited Production: Only 101 Models Worldwide
The BR 2100 hypercar isn’t just a marvel of engineering; it’s also an exclusive masterpiece. Smart Auto Labs have made the deliberate decision to limit production to just 101 models worldwide, ensuring that each one becomes a rare and coveted gem among automotive enthusiasts.
