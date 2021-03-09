The Bitcoin Report

Bitcoin is coming off some heavy SELL indicators from US open according to Knightsbridge.live and $60,000 could easily be reached during this run

Bollinger Bands are 92.71% wider than normal. The large width of the bands suggest high volatility as compared to BTC’s normal range. Therefore, the probability of volatility decreasing and prices entering (or remaining in) a trading range has increased for the near-term.

The bands have been in this wide range for 140 period(s). The probability of prices consolidating into a less volatile trading range increases the longer the bands remain in this wide range.

💰 Price [USD]: $53,982

⚖️ H: $54,965 | L: $50,639

⚡️ Price [BTC]: 1.00 ₿

✨ Price [ETH]: 29.59 Ξ

📉 1h: -0.64%

🚀 24h: 6.00%

🚀 7d: 8.43%

📊 Volume: $58,522,077,661

💎 MarketCap: $1,006,438,626,564

The recent price action around the bands compared to the action of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) does not suggest any trading opportunities at this time.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 6 white candles and 4 black candles for a net of 2 white candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 10 white candles.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 87.7632. This is an overbought reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses below 80 The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 60.87. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 14 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 189.This is an overbought reading. However, a signal isn’t generated until the indicator crosses below 100. The last signal was a buy 8 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 0 period(s) ago.