Thailand’s Best Instagram Accounts: Food, Fitness, Fun

Thailand is known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples.

In Bangkok, the capital, an ultramodern city is reinventing luxury, there is a lot to love about Thailand, here are some of the things to see and try when you tourism returns, or to enjoy if you are lucky enough to live in Thailand.

Pad Thai is probably the most famous Thai food dish. Pad Thai – which means ‘Thai-style stir-fried noodles’ – might be a good dish to start with if you are just introducing yourself to Thai food. It has a good combination of classic ingredients – like egg, tofu, peanuts, and bean sprouts.

There is also no shortage of world class international fare, My favorite is Mozza in Bangkok.

Fitness

Being in Thailand is no excuse not to hit the gym , in fact if you have been indulging in the local fare it might be the perfect time to try something new.

Coach Bee in her own words

Welcome! I am a Health and Fitness Coach from Singapore residing in Bangkok, Thailand. I am also a freelance Group Fitness Coach at Base Bangkok, a Yoga Instructor for group classes and private classes. I am also a Strength Coach and I generally work with female clients because intrinsically most female clients have a common goal of weight loss and glute gains. However, each one of my clients are unique and special and I have worked with male clients to gain strength in Olympic lifting.

Fun

There is no shortage of Fun in Thailand, great beaches, Spas, amazing hotels and some of the worlds best nightlife.