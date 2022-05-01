Thailand Opened Up to Vaccinated Travelers

#travel #Thailand

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “In line with the Royal Thai Government’s policy to revitalize tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic with the aim of making 2022 a year of new normal tourism, the TTF 2022 focuses on inspiring domestic travel in a safe and healthy way, while helping to boost creativity and innovation among local tourism entrepreneurs.

From 1 May Thailand will no longer require visitors to get tested before coming or upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. While fully vaccinated travelers will be able to come into the country and travel freely without any quarantine restrictions or mandatory hotel stays, the rules are different for unvaccinated travelers. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated and arrive without a negative COVID-19 test will be required to book a minimum 5-day stay in an approved hotel, quarantine, and get tested with a PCR test on day 5 of their trip.

This is excellent news of course for travelers and many hotels have launched some great deals to celebrate the occasion. This includes Soneva Kiri, 1 of our favorite hotels in South East Asia.

Here are the official Thailand travel restrictions and…

Enjoy your travels, the chaos is over, Keep the Faith!