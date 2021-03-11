Texans Go Forth to Protect its Own Southern Border

#Texas #border

“Texas is going to fight for the safety and security of our state.”– Governor Greg Abbott

The Texas National Guard is deploying 500 troops to the state’s southern border with Mexico to stop the illegal activity at the border.

Wednesday, Texas Governor Abbott has called out Mr. Biden’s lack of attention to the resurgent border crisis, and has taken the matter into his hands.

“We will work to step up and try to fill the gap that the federal government is leaving open by making sure we deploy every resource, whether it be Department of Public Safety or Texas National Guard, whatever we need to do,” Governor Abbott said at a news conference in Mission, Texas.

Also, the DPS is adding about 1,200 state police officers to the region, and the bolstered National Guard forces will arrive by the end of this wk according to my source.

The National Guard has been training for the deployment, according to Texas Military Department Major General Tracy Norris.

“We have been supporting the border for our governor and our federal and state partners for over 15 years,” General Norris said.

Governor Abbott has a $800-M budget for border security in his state, which will fund the extra forces.

Thee 500 troops are in addition to the 3,600 US National Guard already deployed to the border under The Trump Administration and remain active.

There is a crisis on the Texas border now with the overwhelming number of people coming across the border. This crisis is a result of Mr. Biden’s open border policy that invites illegal immigration and is creating a humanitarian crisis in Texas that will grow increasingly worse going forward.

Mr. Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said publicly that there is no crisis at the US southern border.

The crisis at the southern border is a threat to the United States’ national security former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

