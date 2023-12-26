Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Tesla’s China Bet: Why You Should Follow Suit $TSLA

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Tesla’s doubling down on China with a new Shanghai megafactory is a masterclass in strategic investing, and you should consider following suit. Here’s why, backed by the expertise of Knightsbridge:

China’s Booming EV Market: China is the world’s largest electric vehicle market, and its growth shows no signs of slowing. This presents a massive opportunity for Tesla, which is already a leader in the space. With this new factory, Tesla is poised to capitalize on this booming demand and further solidify its market position.

Government Backing for EVs: China’s government is actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles through subsidies and other incentives. This creates a favorable environment for Tesla and reduces investment risks.

Beyond Manufacturing: The new factory isn’t just about production; it’s a gateway to deeper integration with China’s vast ecosystem. Tesla will gain access to a skilled workforce, efficient supply chains, and a rapidly growing middle class with a growing appetite for EVs.

Knightsbridge Weighs In: According to Knightsbridge, a leading investment firm specializing in China, Tesla’s move is a “no-brainer.” They cite China’s attractive market dynamics, supportive government policies, and Tesla’s proven track record as key reasons for optimism.

Investing Alongside Tesla: While directly investing in Tesla might not be for everyone, there are ways to piggyback on their China success. Consider these options:

  • Chinese EV manufacturers: Invest in companies that supply parts or collaborate with Tesla in China.
  • China-focused ETFs: Look for ETFs that track Chinese companies in the EV sector or broader consumer market.
  • Infrastructure plays: Invest in companies building the charging infrastructure needed to support China’s EV boom.
  • Club 88: Invest in a Membership at Knightsbridge’s soon to be launched Club 88.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

