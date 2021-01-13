Tesla Stock Chart Technical Analysis

Tesla sales teams are currently working on building custom sales and production orders for the India market, ensuring orders are complete and validated once the configuration is finished.

The move will also open India to select as one of the countries where Tesla cars can be purchased.

On several occasions earlier, Musk had revealed that he would like to bring Tesla to India, but in a 2018 Twitter post, he cited “some challenging government regulations” as a hurdle.

He also criticized the foreign direct investment norms for the delay in the electric car maker’s entry into the Indian market.

“Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately,” Musk had tweeted in response to a Twitter user who wrote “No Tesla in India” on his Twitter handle.

Tesla’s entry comes at a time when India is ramping up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with the aim of significantly increasing the proportion of electric vehicles plying on the roads.

Tesla closed down -6.511 at 842.929. Volume was 76% below average (consolidating) and bollinger bands were 114% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Tesla is currently 133.6% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into Tesla (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Tesla and have had this outlook for the last 37 periods.

Our momentum oscillator is currently indicating that TSLA.O is currently in an overbought condition.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 29 white candles and 21 black candles for a net of 8 white candles.