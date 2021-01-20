Tesla Is Hiring Someone To Defend Elon Musk And Fend Off Attacks By Twitter Trolls

A job advert posted by Tesla, Musk’s booming electric car maker, said the company is hiring for a customer support specialist whose responsibilities include handling online complaints directed at the chief executive.

“Tesla Energy Support Specialists handle a variety of customer issues while delivering on world class customer service,” the original job listing read.

“The role of a specialist is to resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking.”

The advert has since been updated to remove the references to “social media escalations” after the company was widely mocked online.

Musk, who this month overtook Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, is an ardent Twitter user, sharing regular updates about his latest ventures with his 42.6m followers.

He is often subjected to criticism from disgruntled customers, who air complaints about Tesla vehicles.

The new appointment comes months after Tesla reportedly laid off its entire PR department.

The company did not list a salary for the role, which is fully remote, but said it included full benefits such as a healthcare plan.

Tesla closed up 18.390 at 844.550. Volume was 49% below average (neutral) and Bollinger Bands were 115% wider than normal.

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the bullish or bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

Tesla is currently 127.0% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend.

Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into Tesla (mildly bullish).

Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on Tesla and have had this outlook for the last 40 periods.

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

A white body occurred (because prices closed higher than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 7 white candles and 3 black candles for a net of 4 white candles.

During the past 50 bars, there have been 30 white candles and 20 black candles for a net of 10 white candles.