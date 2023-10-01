Tesla AI is a Game Changer, BUY $TSLA

Tesla investors are optimistic that the company’s next level of growth will be built on AI, given its recent advances in the space.

Shayne Heffernan at Knightsbridge, is bullish on Tesla stock, attributing the potential upside to the company’s significant advances in AI and how it’s being used. He points to a self-driving test broadcast by CEO Elon Musk in August, where the vehicle was able to use its training to determine what was on the road and react accordingly.

Heffernan sees upside in Tesla stock using the same technology to build smarter robots. He points to recent demonstrations where a Tesla robot reportedly used a version of AI to sort Lego toy bricks by color.

Heffernan believes that Tesla has the potential to turn into what Apple has become, and he is banking on the promise that companies like Tesla and Uber bring.

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our lives, from the way we work to the way we interact with the world around us. It has the potential to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, such as climate change and disease. But it is important to remember that AI is a tool, and like any tool, it can be used for good or for evil. It is up to us to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly, so that it benefits all of humanity.” Shayne Heffernan

AI not profitable for Tesla stock…yet

But investors looking for immediate profits driven by AI may not find it in Tesla yet. Heffernan notes that competing technologies from automakers like Mercedes-Benz are also unprofitable and have guardrails and limitations that, while making the technology safer, also make it less practical to consumers and therefore less of a selling point.

“Tesla AI is a resounding success. It is at the forefront of self-driving technology, and its advances in robotics and other areas are equally impressive. Tesla AI is poised to revolutionize the way we live and work, and it is a credit to the company’s vision and innovation.” Shayne Heffernan

Heffernan also notes that companies investing in “robotaxi” autonomous technologies like Uber are not yet profitable.

Knightsbridge believes that the promise of companies like Tesla and Uber will eventually outweigh the current lack of profitability, and expects their values to rise over time.

