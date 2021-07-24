28 C
New York
Sunday, July 25, 2021
spot_img
HomeAsiaChina
AsiaChinaPolitics

Tencent Under Pressure in China

By S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Chinese tech giant Tencent must relinquish its exclusive music label rights, the market regulator said Saturday, after finding that the firm had violated antitrust laws.

The ruling is the latest in a crackdown on China’s tech sector after years of runaway growth, as Beijing frets over the companies’ growing influence as well as the security of troves of sensitive consumer data.

Tencent acquired a majority stake in rival China Music Group in 2016, effectively controlling more than 80 percent of exclusively held music streaming rights in the domestic market, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

This gave the firm’s music arm the ability to urge labels to “reach more exclusive copyright agreements, or require better trading conditions compared to (Tencent’s) competitors,” the regulator said, calling the case an “illegal concentration of business operators.”

Tencent’s music arm was also fined 500,000 yuan ($77,144), SAMR said.

Chinese music streaming firms have in recent years fought to snatch up exclusive rights to play labels’ tracks in the country after regulators tightened rules against piracy.

The biggest players in China’s tech sector — after years of growth thanks to lax regulation — are now facing increased scrutiny.

Earlier this month the financial regulator blocked a merger between video game live-streaming sites that would have given Tencent a majority stake overall, accounting for over between 80 to 90 per cent of the country’s domestic market share according to analysts.

Elsewhere, China’s biggest ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing was banned from Chinese stores over data collection concerns, just days after a $4.4 billion New York IPO.

Tencent did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment.

Previous articleGoogle Robots
Next articleTokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Dressage Day 1
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.Dhttps://www.knightsbridgelaw.com
S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Funds Manager at HEFFX holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com