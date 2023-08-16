Techsauce Global Summit 2023: A Great Success for the Southeast Asian Tech Community

The Techsauce Global Summit 2023 kicked off on Wednesday, August 16, with a day full of exciting speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The event, which is held in Bangkok, Thailand, is the largest tech conference in Southeast Asia and this year’s theme was “Social Impact, Climate Tech, and Cutting-Edge Technology.”

The summit attracted a wide range of companies, from startups to large corporations, all of whom were eager to share their latest innovations and ideas. One of the most notable trends at the summit was the growing focus on B2B businesses. A number of startups and companies were showcasing their solutions for businesses in a variety of industries, including agriculture, healthcare, and transportation.

Another trend that was evident at the summit was the emphasis on data and analytics. Many companies were talking about how they are using data to improve their products and services, as well as to make better decisions about their businesses.

I was particularly impressed by the three companies that I mentioned in my previous article: SCB X, Petabit, and SCG.

SCB X

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) subsidiary, SCB X, dedicates itself to the advancement of new technologies and digital solutions. The company has a number of different products and services, including SCB IOX, SCB Tech X, and Token X. SCB IOX is a platform that allows businesses to build and deploy blockchain applications. SCB Tech X is a venture capital firm that invests in early-stage tech startups. Token X is a digital asset exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies.

In addition to these three main products and services, SCB X also has its own hub, which is a space for attendees, entrepreneurs, developers, and other innovators to come together and collaborate and listen to their speakers. The hub will be hosting 13 speakers and 2 panel discussions during the Techsauce Global Summit 2023 among the 2 days event, and it has been a popular spot for attendees to network and learn about the latest trends in technology.

SCG

Operating since 1913 for over a century, SCG, a prominent Thai conglomerate, places its focus on agriculture and climate change. The company drives various initiatives targeted at tackling these challenges head-on.

At the Techsauce Global Summit 2023, One of SCG’s most interesting initiatives is its VR farming simulator. This simulator allows attendees to learn about agricultural practices and techniques without having to be at a proper farm. The simulator is designed to be realistic and immersive, and it allows farmers to practice new techniques in a safe and controlled environment. The simulator was a hit with attendees, who were able to learn about new farming techniques and technologies in a fun and interactive way.

Petabit

Petabit stands as a visionary VR center solution enterprise nestled in the vibrant heart of Thailand. At the forefront of their offerings is the remarkable Petaverse platform, an innovative marvel empowering users to craft and traverse boundless virtual realms. Further elevating their repertoire, Petabit unveils the ingenious VR Motion – a gateway to a realm of heightened immersion within VR content.

Emerging as a fresh contender, Petabit swiftly ascends to the zenith of the VR industry in Southeast Asia. Their unwavering commitment to ceaseless evolution and inventive solutions is nothing short of remarkable. Through a fusion of technology and imagination, Petabit consistently pioneers novel avenues for utilizing VR, addressing challenges, and crafting unparalleled experiences. With this steadfast dedication, I hold firm in the belief that Petabit will indelibly shape the trajectory of the VR industry in the years that lie ahead.

Fueling Southeast Asia’s Tech Future: Highlights from Techsauce Global Summit 2023

I believe that the Techsauce Global Summit 2023 was a great success. The event brought together a diverse group of people from all over Southeast Asia to discuss the future of technology. I am confident that the summit will continue to grow in the years to come and that it will continue to be a valuable resource for the tech community in the region.

The event was a great opportunity to learn about the latest trends in technology and to network with some of the most innovative people in the region. I’m looking forward to day two!